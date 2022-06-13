ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Falafel in Orlando

By Neha Bhatiya
407area.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalafel will come in unique flavors depending on how it is prepared. Whether you like it fried, baked, or grilled, you can find them all in the best Orlando restaurants. If you are looking for a restaurant with great views, or a clean, quiet place, one with drinks to go with...

www.407area.com

fox35orlando.com

2 Orlando resorts hosting career fair hiring event

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando resorts are hosting a career fair located just minutes from Walt Disney World. Caribe Royale Orlando resort and Buena Vista suites are gathering to host a huge career fair on June 30. Both resorts are filling positions for roles in culinary, engineering, F&B, front office, and housekeeping. Management and Supervisory opportunities are available as well, additionally offering hiring bonuses for key positions.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Inside the Magic

VIDEO: Universal Guest Risks Life, Jumps Into Water Ride to Retrieve Hat

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest risked their life to retrieve a lost article on a popular water attraction. When visiting Universal Orlando, there is so much to see and experience. You can check out two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and a uniquely-themed water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. In addition, Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of constructing its largest theme park to date in the Epic Universe, which will open in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

STK Orlando Happy Hour: Live it Up on a Budget

Budget friendly and Disney Springs may not seem to be a likely pair. But with a little research and planning, there are a surprising amount of inexpensive activities to enjoy alongside affordable eats. There are quite a few options for... The post STK Orlando Happy Hour: Live it Up on a Budget appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here are some Central Florida festivals, events happening for Juneteenth

ORLANDO, Fla. – Juneteenth, referencing the date of June 19, marks the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 with news the American Civil War ended and that enslaved people were now free. There were an estimated 250,000 enslaved people in Texas that year. [TRENDING: WATCH:...
ORLANDO, FL
Spice
orangeobserver.com

Lakefront estate tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from June 4 to 10

A lakefront estate topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from June 4 to 10. The home at 9226 Charles E. Limpus Road, Orlando, sold June 6, for $4 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 6,350 square feet of living area. DR. PHILLIPS. CONDOMINIUMS AT...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

The Peach Truck coming to Winter Garden

The Peach Truck Tour brings hand-picked fresh summer peaches to cities in nearly 30 states all summer long. The Peach Truck Tour is coming to the city of Winter Garden this weekend. The Peach Truck tour brings hand-picked fresh summer peaches to cities in nearly 30 states all summer long.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
villages-news.com

Another new restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

Another new restaurant is coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages. Marco’s Pizza has reportedly signed a lease to open a location in the shopping plaza located near the Everglades Recreation Center south of State Road 44. Marco’s Pizza opened a restaurant earlier this year on U.S. Hwy. 441...
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Lake Hancock Estates home tops Horizon West sales from June 4 to 10

A home in West Lake Hancock Estates topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from June 4 to 10. The home at 7532 John Hancock Drive, Winter Garden, sold June 8, for $1,962,500. Built in 2019, it has six bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 4,817 square feet of living area. Days on market: Eight.
WINDERMERE, FL
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Falafel#Kosher#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Greek#The Great Greek Grill#Mexican#Seaworld
orlandoweekly.com

FusionFest announces downtown Orlando return on Thanksgiving weekend

International arts and culture showcase FusionFest will return to downtown Orlando over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with plenty to see and do. Taking over the front lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center, FusionFest will offer up the sights, sounds and tastes of the varied cultures that make up Central Florida, and spotlight the work of over 1,000 local artists.
ORLANDO, FL
Supermarket News

Registration is open for The NAFEM Show 2023 in Orlando, Fla.

Industry-leading show puts attendees at the center of the foodservice equipment world. Registration is open for The NAFEM Show, the leading biennial exhibition of foodservice equipment and supplies. The NAFEM Show is live and in person Feb. 1 – 3, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, Fla., USA. tendance is open to commercial foodservice equipment and supplies purchasing decisionmakers including operators, dealer/distributors, kitchen design and restaurant management consultants, any food-away-from-home operations such as independent, chain and quick service restaurants, colleges & universities, c-store, grocery, concessions, K-12 schools, hospitals, senior living, military and corporate dining.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

City of Orlando to host inaugural Juneteenth celebration this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - An inaugural Juneteenth celebration will kick off in Lake Lorna Doone Park in Orlando this weekend. The City of Orlando said the event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid's zone, vendor village and food trucks. The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 from 12...
ORLANDO, FL

