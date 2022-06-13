Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Falafel in Orlando

Industry-leading show puts attendees at the center of the foodservice equipment world. Registration is open for The NAFEM Show, the leading biennial exhibition of foodservice equipment and supplies. The NAFEM Show is live and in person Feb. 1 – 3, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, Fla., USA. tendance is open to commercial foodservice equipment and supplies purchasing decisionmakers including operators, dealer/distributors, kitchen design and restaurant management consultants, any food-away-from-home operations such as independent, chain and quick service restaurants, colleges & universities, c-store, grocery, concessions, K-12 schools, hospitals, senior living, military and corporate dining.
