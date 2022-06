The Gators men’s basketball team will travel to Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, 2023, the leagues announced on Thursday. Florida holds a 1-1 mark all-time against the Wildcats, and this will be their first trip to Manhattan, Kansas. The teams split the only two previous meetings, with UF winning in Sunrise, Fla., on Dec. 18, 2010, following by Kansas State taking a meeting in Kansas City on Dec. 12, 2012.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO