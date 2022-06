MILWAUKE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, June 15 is the return of Milwaukee Night Market on Wisconsin Avenue. It's the first of four night markets that will be held this year. Over 100 vendors, artists and performers will transform the heart of the Westown neighborhood into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer. A variety of vendors will line Wisconsin Ave. and N Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. (formerly Old World Third St.), including artists, restaurateurs, crafters and makers of all sorts that will showcase their talents.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO