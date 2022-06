There is an expected change in the Florida abortion laws. On April 14, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that would make it a third-degree felony for a woman to have an abortion after 15 weeks. The abortion laws in Florida are currently some of the most lenient in the country. If this bill passes, Florida will have some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

