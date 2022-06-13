ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Germany moves ahead with plan to legalize cannabis sales

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ykpw_0g95oJyQ00

The German government is setting in motion plans to legalize the sale of cannabis for recreational purposes, aiming to have legislation ready later this year.

The Health Ministry said Monday that it will start holding expert hearings on various aspects of the issue Tuesday. It said that more than 200 representatives from the medical, legal and other fields will take part, along with officials from various levels of government and unidentified international experts.

The pledge to legalize controlled sales of cannabis to adults in licensed shops is one of a series of reforms outlined in last year's coalition deal between the three socially liberal parties that make up Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government.

They said the plan would ensure quality control while also protecting young people, and agreed that the “social effects” of the new legislation would be examined after four years.

Scholz's coalition took office in December. In early May, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that he planned to draw up draft legislation in the year's second half following the hearings with experts.

The five hearings, which will be held through the end of this month, will address what measures are needed to ensure the best protection for young people and of health and consumers, government drug czar Burkhard Blienert said.

“Like many others, I have worked for years toward us in Germany finally ending the criminalization of cannabis consumers and beginning a modern and health -oriented cannabis policy,” he said in a statement.

Among other liberalizing plans, the government has launched a drive to remove from Germany’s criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortion services. It also wants to ease the path to German citizenship, lift restrictions on dual citizenship and reduce the minimum age for voting in national and European election s from 18 to 16.

The government also wants to scrap 40-year-old legislation that requires transsexual people to get a psychological assessment and a court decision before officially changing gender, a process that often involves intimate questions. It is due to be replaced with a new “self-determination law.”

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Karl Lauterbach
BBC

Rwanda asylum flight: Where does legal setback leave ministers?

For more than 20 years, successive governments have wrestled, often with limited success, with what to do about people who reach the northern coast of France, dreaming of a future in the UK. From clinging to lorries, to perilous crossings in small boats, home secretaries from David Blunkett to Priti...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Pressure grows to extend UK steel import quotas

The government is facing pressure from the UK steel industry and Labour to extend metal import limits brought in after Brexit, after a warning that a flood of products could cost British producers £150m in lost sales. The international trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, must decide by 30 June whether...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Investigation into government Covid relief distribution and potential mismanagement

RER Solutions was hired by the federal government with a no-bid $750 million contract to help distribute billions of dollars in loans to help struggling small businesses during the pandemic. According to a newly released U.S. House Subcommittee report, the company netted $340 million in “windfall profits” despite assigning the work to six of their employees. Investigators are looking into the companies that distributed pandemic relief money amid revelations that almost 20 percent of the funds may have been awarded to fraudsters. RER Solutions has not been charged with any crime or misconduct, and did not respond to requests for comment.June 14, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Legalize#The Health Ministry
US News and World Report

ECB Bond-Buying Scheme Likely to Have Loose Conditions -Sources

MILAN (Reuters) -The European Central Bank is likely to attach some loose conditions to an upcoming scheme designed to cap borrowing costs for the euro zone's most indebted states in a bid to win support for it, sources told Reuters. The ECB stepped in to stem a rout in bond...
WORLD
Reuters

Funds remain steadfast in bullish CBOT bets ahead of USDA snoozer -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (Reuters) -Continued uncertainty in the Black Sea and tight global grain and oilseed supplies had speculators retaining optimistic views last week in Chicago-traded grain and oilseed futures as they awaited monthly data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Analysts correctly assumed USDA’s Friday supply and demand projections would...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

ABC News

696K+
Followers
159K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy