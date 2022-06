Past Plano and McKinney on North 75 is the town of Sherman, about 60 miles north of Dallas and lately a favorite of industrial and residential developers alike. Despite several big projects in the works, this small Texas city of less than 44,000, has caught the attention of experts who suggest it’s headed for a cliff. Sherman was added last week to Moody’s Analytics’ list of “overvalued” housing markets likely to see home prices fall over the next year.

