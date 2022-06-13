ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Mason disagrees with A.J. Brown, says he wasn't Titans' best WR: 'This isn't a debate'

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown sparked quite the debate on social media recently when he stated that he was the best wide receiver in Tennessee Titans history.

The comment came in a Twitter spat with a Titans fan, where Brown claimed the title of the franchise’s best receiver.

“For the love of God, I was the best receiver to play for your franchise. Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person,” Brown said.

Upon learning of Brown’s claim, which has often been made by Titans fans themselves, debate raged on social media about who really is the best wide receiver in franchise history.

Some Oilers greats were rightly brought up, but the name most commonly mentioned was Titans great Derrick Mason, who gave his two cents on the debate, according to Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville:

“I had four 1000-plus yards seasons and missed only six games,” Mason told Reising. “But, people deal in revisionist history. This isn’t a debate.”

Over eight seasons with the Titans, Mason broke the 1,000-yard mark four times, including a pair of 1,100-yard campaigns and one 1,300-yard season. He was also voted to a pair of Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro once.

When you talk about the best receiver of the Titans era, it’s Mason. If you’re talking throughout franchise history that includes the Oilers, that’s another debate, but Brown still doesn’t top the list there.

Brown simply didn’t spend enough years in Nashville to have the numbers to back up his claim. However, had he stayed, this might’ve been a different conversation years down the line.

