More than 500 Ukrainian civilians trapped inside chemical plant

Thieves in Mexico pulled off a massive heist, stealing 20 freight containers filled with partially refined gold and silver ore and televisions, according to the Mexican Employers Federation. CBS News reports that the containers were stolen from Manzanillo, a Pacific coast seaport in the Mexican state of Colima. On Monday, Jose Medina Mora, the president of the Mexican Employers Federation, said the robbery was indicative of rising criminal activity in Mexico. "There is a growing lack of safety, and this is a sign of what is happening in the country and it requires that authorities take action," Mr Medina...
