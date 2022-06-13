More than 500 Ukrainian civilians trapped inside chemical plant

Children affected by loss and grief after the Grenfell fire had to deal with serious trauma, among them Sara Chebiouni lost five family members and her home at the age of eight.Five years on, Sara has therapy sessions every week that help her process these feelings.She still preserves a few key items from flat 182 on the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower, where her cousin and other relatives used to live. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO