Bob Saget honored at Critic’s Choice Real TV Awards

Happy (almost) birthday, North West!
Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s upcoming 9th birthday on June 15 by giving fans a glimpse of the anime-themed bash they hosted over the weekend via their joint TikTok.
“Kuromi Time,” the mother-daughter pair captioned the party footage, referencing a character from “Fantasy Magic Melody.”
Not only did guests enjoy favors modeled after the cartoon, but a Kuromi herself greeted guests and danced around.
Kardashian, 41, wore an all-black outfit to the event. She briefly appeared in the video, throwing stuffed animals with the birthday girl.
North’s dad, Kanye West, was not featured in the footage, and it is unclear...
Comments / 0