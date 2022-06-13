ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget honored at Critic’s Choice Real TV Awards

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate comedian Bob Saget was recognized at the Critics Choice Real...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Where Does Molly Roloff Live Now — and What Does She Do for a Living?

When Little People, Big World first aired in 2006, the show centered on married couple Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children. These days, their kids are grown up and have started families of their own. Because Molly Roloff no longer appears on the TLC series, longtime fans have wondered: Where does Molly live now? And what does Molly do for a living? Keep reading to learn more about the third-born Roloff kid.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Joe Fryer
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Tv#Nbc
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
NBC News

Jonathan Scott celebrates birth of brother Drew’s baby boy: ‘I’m gonna spoil you’

Jonathan Scott can't hide his excitement about being a new uncle. The "Property Brothers" star posted a sweet tribute Friday on Instagram to his newborn nephew, Parker. Scott shared a photo of Parker's tiny hand in the hands of his parents, Scott's twin brother (and co-star) Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan, alongside a heartfelt message about how fortunate Parker was to have them for a dad and mom.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian celebrates North’s 9th birthday with anime-themed bash

Happy (almost) birthday, North West! Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s upcoming 9th birthday on June 15 by giving fans a glimpse of the anime-themed bash they hosted over the weekend via their joint TikTok. “Kuromi Time,” the mother-daughter pair captioned the party footage, referencing a character from “Fantasy Magic Melody.” Not only did guests enjoy favors modeled after the cartoon, but a Kuromi herself greeted guests and danced around. Kardashian, 41, wore an all-black outfit to the event. She briefly appeared in the video, throwing stuffed animals with the birthday girl. North’s dad, Kanye West, was not featured in the footage, and it is unclear...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Cutest Family Photos

Watch: Morgan Stewart McGraw Reveals Her Husband Got a Vasectomy!. Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's family photos will have you popping with joy. Jordan—the son of Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw—got engaged to the E! News Nightly Pop host in July 2020, and the two wasted no time beginning to build their adorable family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten Make Red Carpet Debut At Tribeca Film Festival

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are getting comfortable with their new relationship! The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, and her musician boyfriend, 33, appeared at the Tribeca premiere of Alone Together on Tuesday at the SVA Theater in New York. At the event, Katie looked summer-ready in a white crochet maxi dress, accessorizing with a tan clutch and matching necklace and bracelet. Her chic dress dropped so low that it obscured her shoes, and she wore her brunette hair down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Says Kim Kardashian Is 'In Love' With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is getting more serious about her boyfriend Pete Davidson, now making official appearances with him on the red carpet, doing photoshoots, and even matching their hair color. But it's her sister, Khloé Kardashian, who is really getting public about Kim's feelings. On Twitter, a fan of the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy