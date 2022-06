BOISE – Two Treasure Valley men, were sentenced for the unlawful taking of a golden eagle without permission. According to court records, Colten R. Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt G. Noe, 23, of Eagle, Idaho, were each charged by Information with one count of unlawful taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. On April 10, 2021, they entered the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area and shot and killed a golden eagle and shot and killed five red-tailed hawks. Both Ferdinand and Wyatt pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful taking of a golden eagle on March 24, 2022.

BOISE, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO