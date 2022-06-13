ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Thousands attend Dragon Boat Festival

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boat race benefits Hands on Texarkana, a local non-profit volunteer program that helps with a variety of community service...

Pocono Update

Juneteenth Celebration To Take Place In Bartonsville

This weekend, in recognition of Juneteenth, Bairo Real Estate invites you to come and enjoy their community celebration of freedom. On Saturday, June 18, Bairo Real Estate will be hosting its first-ever Juneteenth, family and friends' celebration of freedom. The celebration will begin at 12:30 PM and run until 3:30 PM at their office on 611. Admission is free and attendees can expect music, food, raffles, face painting, networking, fun, and more. About 20 vendors will be in attendance with event proceeds going towards the Village of Hope orphanage in Ghana and towards helping a local marginalized individual get their real estate license. Food options will range from soul food to Spanish food and others in between, a mix of cultures.
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

