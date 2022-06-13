City of Greensboro Announces Juneteenth Closings

City offices are closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.

There are no trash or recycling collections that day. Instead, Monday’s collections take place Tuesday, June 21, and Tuesday’s take place Wednesday, June 22. All other collections remain the same. The White Street Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed Monday, June 20.

The Greensboro Public Library system, Greensboro History Museum, and Greensboro Cultural Center are closed Monday, June 20.

All City parks, trails, and greenways remain open. Gillespie Golf Course will operate on its normal schedule. Call 336-373-5850 to schedule a tee time. Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend will be open from 7 am to 8:30 pm. Lake Higgins will be closed. City pools and spraygrounds will be open as normal. The following facilities will be closed Monday, June 20 for the holiday: Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices, recreation centers, Greensboro Sportsplex, Smith Active Adult Center, Trotter Active Adult Center, Xperience @ Caldcleugh, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, and Greensboro Youth Council.

Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and on weekends. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.