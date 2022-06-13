ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

New crystal ball predictions favor Spartans to land 3-star Georgia CB Colton Hood

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
The Spartans picked up one commitment out of this past weekend’s official visitors and things are trending towards another coming soon.

Three-star cornerback Colton Hood was one of many big-time recruits to take an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend, and he is now projected to end up playing in the green-and-white. The Spartans picked up a trio of crystal ball predictions for Hood following his visit this weekend.

Hood is ranked as the No. 62 cornerback and No. 682 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He also ranks as the No. 62 player from Georgia.

Hood holds scholarship offers from more than 25 programs, according to 247Sports. Some of the schools to already offer Hood includes Clemson, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State and South Carolina.

The crystal ball predictions are marked as at a low confidence level so it’s not a lock by any means that Hood will select Michigan State. But things at least appear to be going in the right direction for the Spartans adding another cornerback to their 2023 class.

Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
NBA
Iowa Hawkeyes with two in 247Sports’ top 25 incoming Big Ten freshmen

The 2022 recruiting class for the Iowa Hawkeyes is packing some serious punch. The class that just arrived on campus is loaded with talent and features two individuals that could become household names quickly. Those two are Xavier Nwankpa and Aaron Graves. Nwankpa is a consensus five-star recruit that will come in at defensive back and compete for reps right away. Graves is a consensus four-star recruit fresh off of being named MaxPreps National Athlete of the year. The two of them have been placed in 247Sports’ top 50 Big Ten incoming freshmen list. The duo is not just in the top...
IOWA CITY, IA
Gators offer scholarship to standout 2025 QB, son of MMA legend

Arch Manning might be the quarterback with the famous last name in the class of 2023, but there’s another name out of the class of 2025 starting to attract a lot of attention because of his play and family. While the name doesn’t hold the same football prestige as Manning’s does, Davi Belfort, son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort, is emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in his class early on.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
4 reasons why the Rockets traded talented big Christian Wood to the Mavericks

The Houston Rockets just traded their leading scorer, Christian Wood, to the Dallas Mavericks. For some, this transaction might be surprising. Wood, 26, is a versatile player who scores well as a rim runner and on pick and pop possessions. That makes him an ideal pick and roll partner for Luka Doncic in Dallas. He was the most productive rebounder and shot-blocker on the roster for the Rockets last season, too. So why would Houston’s front office decide it was time to move on from him?
HOUSTON, TX
What type of challenge does the Iowa Hawkeyes’ nonconference football slate present?

Nonconference games are massive for a Big Ten team’s bowl hopes. With both teams knowing each other well and the fans bringing an extra layer of emotional charge, nearly every conference game is a tough one. There are no gimme games in the Big Ten. Teams in the conference usually take one of two approaches to their nonconference schedule. Either they throw in some big games to help boost their stock for a College Football Playoff push, or they throw in some games to give them a tune-up for the season. See Ohio State opening up their season at Notre Dame for...
IOWA STATE
