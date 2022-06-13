ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WATCH: 4-star LB Jordan Hall commits to MSU live in front of fellow recruits, coaches during official visit

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZN5MD_0g95UN0800
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Four-star linebacker Jordan Hall committed to Michigan State this past weekend, and he did it in a rather unique way.

It was a big recruiting weekend again for the Spartans, with numerous high-level 2023 recruits taking official visits to Michigan State — which included Hall. The four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida brought a ton of excitement and joy to Spartans everywhere when he announced his commitment to Michigan State on Saturday.

So how did he announce this big news? In front of a room full of his fellow recruits, their families, and, of course, the Michigan State coaching staff. That’s pretty sweet and definitely breaks the mold of how we generally see commits these days.

Check out the video of Hall announcing his commitment to Michigan State below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan defender on Ohio State beating the Wolverines in Columbus, "we're not going to let that happen."

Inevitably, every year a reporter asks someone from Ohio State and Michigan about thoughts on The Game. And every year players will gladly oblige and give their biased opinion. Even though we’re still about six months from the Wolverines coming to Columbus, it’s never too early to start thinking about the greatest rivalry in all of sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it’s still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization’s old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What type of challenge does the Iowa Hawkeyes’ nonconference football slate present?

Nonconference games are massive for a Big Ten team’s bowl hopes. With both teams knowing each other well and the fans bringing an extra layer of emotional charge, nearly every conference game is a tough one. There are no gimme games in the Big Ten. Teams in the conference usually take one of two approaches to their nonconference schedule. Either they throw in some big games to help boost their stock for a College Football Playoff push, or they throw in some games to give them a tune-up for the season. See Ohio State opening up their season at Notre Dame for...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Steele releases college football preseason top 10

If you’re a diehard college football fan you’re probably familiar with the name Phil Steele. Steele produces what many, myself included, refer to as the annual bible of college football as his preview magazine is loaded with information based on both metrics and word of mouth. When Steele’s magazine hits the news stands you can tell that college football is officially nearing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Recruiting#Coaching#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Img Academy#Twitter Robertbondy5
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football becomes second offer for Bergen Catholic athlete Quincy Porter

Over the weekend, Rutgers football officially got involved with Quincy Porter, a talented underclassman at Bergen Catholic. The Scarlet Knights offered Porter, becoming his fourth offer from a Power Five program. For Porter, it was also his second offer from a Big Ten program. Michigan had previously offered the class of 2025 standout. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Porter projects as either a wide receiver or a safety at the next level. Porter tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on June 12. On the next day, he was offered by Boston College. Earlier in June, he was offered by Duke, making it two offers from the Big Ten and two offers from the ACC since May:   I am extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University @GregSchiano @CoachShaw__ @CoachNunz @RFootball pic.twitter.com/ZooKaCAveN — Quincy Porter (@QuincyPorter18) June 13, 2022 It has been a busy week for Rutgers football as the program landed five commitments, all from outside of New Jersey. All five of the commitments this week for Rutgers football have come from outside of New Jersey. RelatedPeddie quarterback Frankie Farmer talks recruitment, recent Rutgers football camp The Scarlet Knights also offered several players from this weekend’s camp, including New York State athlete Zion Tracy.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hall of Fame LB advocates for Zach Thomas to be inducted

Zach Thomas was one of the biggest, baddest linebackers of his generation, and he did most of his dominating in the aqua and orange. In 12 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Thomas recorded 1,640 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles and seven recovered fumbles. That level of production was good enough to earn him five First-team All-Pro selections, two Second-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl appearances and a spot on the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2000s.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks intern Amanda Ruller hopes to inspire women in football

The Seattle Seahawks have had numerous success stories on the field over the years, but perhaps less well known are those of the members of the coaching staff. To say that Amanda Ruller is a success story would be a massive understatement. Her journey from ordinary football fan to multi-sport athlete at the University of Regina to football coach at McMaster University to member of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program is tremendously inspirational, especially considering she was told all her life she could not accomplish what she set out to do in the football world simply because of her gender.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama 4-star OT Stanton Ramil includes Michigan State in top 8

Michigan State is one of eight schools still in the running for an elite offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 class. Stanton Ramil of Alabaster, Ala. announced on Tuesday that he is cutting the list of schools he’s considering to eight, and that includes the Spartans. Ramil’s list of top eight schools featured Michigan State, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, Pitt, North Carolina, Penn State and Mississippi State.
ALABASTER, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers men’s basketball offers athletic big man Matt Gilhool

Matt Gilhool was one of several offers that went out from Rutgers men’s basketball on Wednesday night. The Pennsylvania center also received an offer on Wednesday from Bryant as well. A 6-foot-10 center, Gilhool plays his high school basketball for Elizabethtown Area (Elizabethtown, PA), a program that went 18-12 last season. He is currently a part of the class of 2024. In early June, he was offered by fellow Big Ten program Penn State while on an unofficial visit. Gilhool would appear to be the heir apparent to Cliff Omoruyi, the junior center who is likely heading to the NBA after his upcoming junior season. He tweeted (or rather, re-tweeted) about the Rutgers offer on Wednesday night:   6’10 c/o 2024 F @Matthew_Gilhool has received an offer from @RutgersMBB #ChaseWork #ThaMob 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/MItQX7LLMA — Philly Pride UAA 16u 🧡🖤 (@PrideUAA16u) June 15, 2022 Rutgers basketball sent out several offers on Wednesday including Moses Hipps. Another Pennsylvania standout, Hipps was offered by the Scarlet Knights this week and currently has offers from Fordham, La Salle, Temple and VCU. RelatedRutgers football assistant Marquise Watson named among the top assistants in college football Hipps, who plays for Archbishop John Carroll (Philadelphia, PA) averaged 18.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy