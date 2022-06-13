ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Indiana UPS Driver Comes To The Rescue of Stranded Motorist #AMAZING

By Angel Welsh
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Jasper, Indiana UPS driver was caught being kind to a stranded motorist this past week and it's the exact kind of thing that sets a good example for the rest of us. I am generally a positive person but in the world, today people are often so busy tending to...

ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

