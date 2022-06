Beginning at 9 am today, N Franklin St will be closed between E Twiggs St and E Madison St while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break. Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO