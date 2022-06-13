ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: Why documenting Libya’s detention abuses is so important

By Eric Reidy
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 3 days ago
In 2018, journalist Sally Hayden received a message on Facebook from a refugee in a Libyan detention centre. “We need your help. We are under bad condition in Libya prison. If you have time, I will tell you all the story,” the message read, seemingly sent out of the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#War Crimes#European Union#Libyan#Un#Eu#The Libyan Coast Guard
