ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jurassic World Dominion director details deleted scene with two franchise newcomers

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow has opened up about a deleted scene between franchise newcomers Mamoudou Athie and Campbell Scott.

Following the sequel's release last week, the filmmaker sat down with Collider , and was asked whether there were any significant moments that didn't make it into the sci-fi movie's final 147-minute runtime.

"There is a scene between Ramsay Cole, Mamoudou's character, and Campbell Scott, Lewis Dodgson. There's no dinosaurs in it. It's just a piece of performance," he replied, noting that it kind of "hurt" him to have to cut it out.

"It's these two actors, someone who's playing someone who had great trust for this man who feels betrayed by him and a man who's revealing a side of himself that this younger man has never seen before. It also does a lot to go further into understanding the intentions of Biosyn when it comes to this ecological disaster that's been created all around the world, the mistakes that were made, and why this character actually only cares to cover up his mistakes and move on."

Trevorrow added that the sequence spoke to him more "as a director than a dinosaur fan", and said that knowing people will get a chance to see it at some stage softened the blow of having to ditch it during the editing process.

"It's a good little chunk of movie. There [was] no studio gun to my head. It's not one of those scenarios," he continued. "It's where we just recognize like, look, this needs to be streamlined in a certain way in order to make sure that people who want the richer, hopefully more fulfilling experience. But what do I know?"

Marking the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, which kicked off with Steven Spielberg's classic in 1993, Jurassic World Dominion sees original trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively.

On screen, their characters will join up with Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise), Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), Dr. Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and raptor ranger Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to try and work out if humans can really co-exist with dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Dominion is in cinemas now. If you've already seen it and are looking forward to what else 2022 has in store, check out our roundup of all the upcoming movies due to come out in the near future.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Campbell Scott
Person
Mamoudou Athie
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Steven Spielberg
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#Jurassic Park#Jurassic World
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy