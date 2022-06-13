Rowan Road Under Construction This Week

A barn was significantly damaged in an early morning fire in Muddy Creek Township. The initial call for a barn on fire in the 100 block of Flinner Road happened just before 3:30 a.m. According to the Prospect VFD, when crews arrived they found a fully involved barn fire that...
Butler Area Sewer Authority customers are going to be seeing an increase in their bill. The authority’s board approved an increase of $60 per year for flat-rate customers—which makes up a majority of those who use the system. BASA officials say the rate increase is needed to pay...
Volunteers and vendors are needed to help present a popular Cranberry Township event. The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber is hosting the Cranberry Township Farmer’s Market at the Township Municipal Center this Friday. Volunteers are needed to help with set up from 1 to 3 p.m. as well as tear...
The South Butler County School District is moving forward with the process of designing and undertaking a renovation project. At their meeting Wednesday night, school board members heard from representatives of the design and construction management firms about options and possible reconfiguration of existing space to get the most impact for the $34 million that was borrowed.
Butler County Community College is extending contract of the longest-serving top administrator in Pennsylvania public higher education. At their Wednesday meeting, the BC3 board approved a motion to extend the employment agreement with President Dr. Nick Neupauer through June 30th, 2026. “I’m so humbled by the board of trustees, the...
A new proposed bill aims to help clubs and service organizations impacted by the pandemic. The law would allow these groups to use 60 percent of their small games of chance money for general operating expenses. This would include things like rent, payroll, and utilities. Supporters of the bills say...
