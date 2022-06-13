ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Did Mac Jones Reveal Patriots New Offensive Coordinator?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
 3 days ago

The Patriots head coach won't name an offensive coordinator but did Mac Jones spill the beans?

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots offense is mobbed in skepticism ahead of the 2022 season. In light of J osh McDaniels taking the head coaching job in Las Vegas , there have been questions circling around the Patriots organization all offseason wondering who will be calling the shots on offense.

In Mcdaniels' 16 years of coaching in the NFL, he was the offensive coordinator for the Patriots in the 2006-2008 and 2012-2021 seasons, a total of 13 years. Bill O'Brien was the offensive coordinator in 2011 and Charlie Weis was the offensive in the 2000-2004 seasons, a total of five years. McDaniels, however, played a vital role in New England winning six super bowls.

So what should we expect this upcoming season? Is quarterback Mac Jones concerned at all?

Well, according to Jones, Bill Belichick’s fingerprints will be all over this football team, or as Belichick would say, all three phases of the game.

“He’s very hands-on," Jones said of his coach's involvement during last week's minicamp . "Last year, he was more with the defense. Now it’s like, ‘Ok let me show you this.’ I think we have made a lot of progress. He’s seen defenses, offenses, and special teams. He knows what puts stress on defenses.”

This is probably a good thing. It's been theorized that Joe Judge or Matt Patricia could call offensive plays for the Patriots, even though neither of them has a promising background as an offensive coach. In fact, Judge's questionable play-calling last year as head coach of the Giants including a quarterback sneak on third-and-9 from New York's 4-yard line.

Granted, Belichick is known more as a defensive standout, but the football genius is making his presence on all aspects of the team, including playing on the offensive line .

"It was fun for me to get snaps from him," Jones said. "But we were just talking through something with the running backs and, like you said, he's very hands-on."

It remains to be seen if an official offensive coordinator will be named, but with the offense needing more attention, it's assuredly possible that Belichick takes the duty.

