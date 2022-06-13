ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Get 7 On Your Side! Contact Nina Pineda here!

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265zCx_0g94yYki00 Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com .

All emails
MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.

Also, please make sure you've already:

  • Contacted the company and explained your complaint.

  • If your complaint wasn't resolved, you should request a chance to work out the problem with a supervisor.

7 On Your Side primarily deals with consumer problems, usually, but not limited to, the purchase of goods and services by individuals.

Except in extraordinary cases, we do not handle family law disputes and criminal issues. 7 On Your Side cannot help resolve civil disputes such as suspected malpractice and issues that are scheduled for, or are already in court or before an attorney or arbitrator. We can, however, refer you to the proper agencies that may be able to provide the help you need.

Before submitting an email, please make sure you are contacting the correct station. This is the 7 On Your Side unit at WABC-TV, the ABC station in New York City.

Please Note: We receive a lot of "undeliverable" e-mail. Please be sure to double-check your return e-mail address if you are expecting a reply from us. We cannot be held liable for an email that is undeliverable because an incorrect address was provided.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Chicago

Bank of America closes woman's account without explanation, despite her needing money for surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How panicked would you be if you had money in the bank and could not get to it?All because the bank said your account was closed. That was one woman's ordeal and it went on for months. Now Only on 2, the efforts to help a mom and grade school teacher. For 17 years, Christina Blanton was a loyal Bank of America customer without a problem. Until April, when the south suburban mother and grade school teacher suddenly could not get into her account. "I went to log on to my online banking and it kept saying...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy