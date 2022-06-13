ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Germany moves ahead with plan to legalize cannabis sales

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39crL3_0g94yUDo00

The German government is setting in motion plans to legalize the sale of cannabis for recreational purposes, aiming to have legislation ready later this year.

The Health Ministry said Monday that it will start holding expert hearings on various aspects of the issue Tuesday. It said that more than 200 representatives from the medical, legal and other fields will take part, along with officials from various levels of government and unidentified international experts.

The pledge to legalize controlled sales of cannabis to adults in licensed shops is one of a series of reforms outlined in last year's coalition deal between the three socially liberal parties that make up Chancellor Olaf Scholz 's government.

They said the plan would ensure quality control while also protecting young people, and agreed that the “social effects” of the new legislation would be examined after four years.

Scholz's coalition took office in December. In early May, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that he planned to draw up draft legislation in the year's second half following the hearings with experts.

The five hearings, which will be held through the end of this month, will address what measures are needed to ensure the best protection for young people and of health and consumers, government drug czar Burkhard Blienert said.

“Like many others, I have worked for years toward us in Germany finally ending the criminalization of cannabis consumers and beginning a modern and health-oriented cannabis policy,” he said in a statement.

Among other liberalizing plans, the government has launched a drive to remove from Germany’s criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortion services. It also wants to ease the path to German citizenship, lift restrictions on dual citizenship and reduce the minimum age for voting in national and European elections from 18 to 16.

The government also wants to scrap 40-year-old legislation that requires transsexual people to get a psychological assessment and a court decision before officially changing gender, a process that often involves intimate questions. It is due to be replaced with a new “self-determination law.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Ukraine’s request to join is big test for EU

Ukraine’s request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU’s executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission's endorsement, while only a tentative step on a path that could take decades to complete, would send a strong symbol of solidarity with Ukraine and further test the EU's united front against Russia amid the invasion of its neighbor. Here is a look at what the commission's announcement on making Ukraine an EU candidate could mean for the region:FINDING THE RIGHT BALANCEUkraine applied...
POLITICS
The Independent

Grant Shapps urges rail workers not strike over ‘basic lie’ of pay freezes

Grant Shapps has urged UK rail workers not to strike "under the basic lie" that suggests employees won't get a pay rise. The transport secretary also asked unions to bring consumers back to the railway by "making it an attractive place"."Going on strike under the false pretence that there wasn't going to be a pay rise, which is not true, because the pay freeze has finished across the whole of the public sector, is taking people out on strike under a basic lie," Mr Shapps said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Government accepts most recommendations made by damning report on Covid response

The Government has partially accepted most of the recommendations made in a damning report which highlighted serious errors and delays in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.A study by the Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee previously said the UK’s pandemic preparation was far too focused on flu, and delays in enforcing the first lockdown cost lives.The wide-ranging report made 38 recommendations, most of which the Government has agreed to take on board in some form.Ministers partially accepted the report’s advice to enforce measures such as lockdowns “on a precautionary basis” in future pandemics, rather...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Consumer Credit Act will be reformed ‘to keep pace with the modern world’

The Consumer Credit Act, which regulates credit card purchases and personal loans and dates back to the 1970s, is to be reformed to make it fit for modern life, the Government has announced.The move will cut costs for businesses and simplify rules for consumers, according to the Treasury, removing technical jargon so that people understand more clearly what protections they have.A consultation on the direction of reform is expected to be published by the end of the year.The Act came into force in 1974 and governs billions of credit card purchases and loans each year.But the Government said it is...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Karl Lauterbach
The Independent

Feds taking first steps toward revising race, ethnic terms

The federal government is taking preliminary steps toward revising racial and ethnic classifications on census and survey forms for the first time in a quarter century following calls for more accurate categories for how people identify themselves in federal data gathering.The revisions could open the door to changes long desired by advocates. Among them are a new category for people of Middle Eastern and North African descent who currently are classified as white and efforts to make categories less confusing for Hispanic participants.The chief statistician of the U.S. said in a blog post Wednesday that her office was initiating a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EU beefs up disinformation code amid Russia fake news fears

The European Union is beefing up its code of practice on disinformation by enlisting more tech companies beyond Google, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta and adding measures to prevent online purveyors of fake news from profiting. The EU's executive Commission unveiled an update Thursday to its four-year-old voluntary code that, together with sweeping new rules in the pipeline for digital companies, will step up its efforts to fight the spread of false information in the 27-member bloc. EU leaders are alarmed about disinformation flourishing on online platforms, notably involving the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian propaganda amid the war in...
EUROPE
The Independent

McDonald’s to pay France £1bn in tax fraud case

McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay more than 1.2 billion euros (£1 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion.A Paris court approved the settlement on Thursday, the national financial prosecutor’s office said.McDonald’s said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with tax authorities.The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed.The prosecutor’s office said McDonald’s France, McDonald’s System of France, MCD Luxembourg Real Estate and other related companies agreed...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy