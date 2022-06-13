The co-creator of Rick & Morty is working on a first-person shooter called High on Life

Justin Roiland , best known as the co-creator of cult hit animated sci-fi series Rick & Morty , has announced his studio’s latest project, a colourful and super-weird first-person shooter called High on Life .

Developed by Squanch Games, the studio Roiland helped found in 2016, High on Life puts players in the shoes of a high school graduate turned interstellar bounty hunter, charged with saving humanity from an invading alien race bent on using earthlings as a new kind of drug.

The twist? Your guns are alive, and they can talk – by all accounts it seems they don’t shut up. Cameo appearances we’ve spotted so far include I Think You Should Leave ’s Tim Robinson, Curb Your Enthusiasm ’s JB Smoove, and Justin Roiland himself.

Bounty hunters will explore different planets on their adventure, visiting locations including a dense jungle, a city built inside an asteroid, and a variety of other worlds. “Players will run into dangerous local wildlife, help bunch of alien weirdos, and test their mettle against a variety of Hunter Challenges,” says the press release. “And you’ll never be alone because your guns talk.”

Each weapon you wield has its own distinct personality and voice, and offers running commentary on in-game events as you play. Decisions you make will affect your relationship with your guns, and also impact the path of the story.

High on Life looks to be the most ambitious title Squanch Games has worked on. The studio’s previous VR games Accounting+ and Trover Saves the Universe are similarly weird in tone, but the new first-person shooter seems set to be the developer’s biggest game yet. Here’s the announcement trailer.

Announced during Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, High on Life is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC later this year. The game will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day of release, too.

