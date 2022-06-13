ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Anderson claims 650th Test wicket for England

By Rory Dollard
 3 days ago

James Anderson took his 650th Test wicket as England attempted to force themselves into a winning position against New Zealand on day four at Trent Bridge.

England were finally bowled out for 539 in the morning session, with Joe Root making 176 and five wickets tumbling for 66 as the game moved forward at pace.

A draw remained the likeliest result as New Zealand resumed 14 in front, but Anderson gave his side a perfect start to their hunt for quick wickets when he cleaned up visiting captain Tom Latham with the fifth delivery of the innings.

Latham offered no shot as Anderson roared in from round the wicket, watching in horror as the ball crashed into the middle and off stumps.

England’s record wicket-taker, 39, became just the third bowler in history to reach the 650 mark, following in the footsteps of spin greats Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

With Anderson and Stuart Broad both nipping the ball around lavishly, the Black Caps will have been happy to reach the lunch break without further loss as Will Young and Devon Conway moved 41 ahead on 27 for one.

England had resumed on 473 for five following a rollicking day of scoring and kept their foot on the accelerator from the off.

Ben Foakes began with three fours in the first two overs, continuing to take advantage of the rapid outfield as he reached a third Test half-century, before Root produced an outrageous stroke for six.

With a magnificent 163 under his belt overnight and facing just his second ball of the morning, he reversed the bat to Tim Southee and stooped to scoop over his shoulder, over the slips and over the third man boundary.

For a player renowned as one of the game’s foremost classicists, it was a remarkable piece of innovative thinking and innate timing.

A shell-shocked Southee was milked for 35 in four overs, finishing with the worst figures of his career, nought for 154. But England’s commitment to aggression saw them mopped up in a hurry without reaching New Zealand’s 553.

Root chipped a Trent Boult slower ball to cover to end his six-hour clinic and Broad was brilliantly caught by Daryl Mitchell at slip. Matthew Potts then ran Foakes out for 56 before being castled by a Boult yorker to bring up his five-for.

Anderson was last man out, stumped off Michael Bracewell, but he was happy to get the ball in hand and was soon making things happen.

