ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Japan philanthropic group begins fund raising for Ukrainians

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01q3RP_0g94yIsK00

A Japanese foundation announced Monday it is launching a fundraising drive to provide more than 1,200 Ukrainian evacuees in Japan with additional financial support for language studies and other needs.

Jumpei Sasakawa, executive director of the Nippon Foundation, said it aims to raise 1 billion yen ($7.4 million) through cooperation with the U.S. and Ukrainian ambassadors.

The foundation has already pledged 5 billion yen ($37 million) for the transportation and living costs of Ukrainian evacuees. Japan has so far accepted more than 1,200 war-displaced Ukrainians since Russia invaded in late February.

Sasakawa said he was approached by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel , who asked him to enable ordinary Japanese to help support Ukrainian evacuees.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsk, who joined Sasakawa and Emanuel at a news conference, urged Japanese to see donations to the fund as an “investment by Japan in a nation that will be always be friends with you.” He said Ukrainians in Japan will be “a bridge between our countries” when Ukraine is ready to rebuild itself.

Japan quickly joined the United States and other major industrialized economies in imposing sanctions on Russia and supporting Ukraine because it fears a similar development in East Asia , where Beijing has become increasingly assertive and has threatened to take military actions against Taiwan if it refuses to unite with China.

Acceptance of the Ukrainian evacuees is unusual for Japan, which has extremely strict refugee and immigration policies despite its own shrinking labor force. Advocates have expressed hope that its support for the Ukrainians will lead to a more lenient immigration policy.

Human rights groups have criticized Japan for neglecting displaced people from other countries such as Afghanistan and Myanmar, who have not received such a warm welcome or a nationally-organized support system.

“I would say, this is a win-win situation. Japan could use the help on its labor shortage and Ukraine people or evacuees can bring their skill set and find work and contribute to their temporary new home,” Emanuel said.

The Nippon Foundation was founded by Sasakawa's grandfather, Ryoichi Sasakawa, a far-right politician and businessman, to distribute money earned from motorboat racing, a popular gambling pastime.

Asked why he turned to the foundation, Emanuel, who has roots in Ukraine, said it is known for humanitarian assistance and was already working to support Ukrainian evacuees.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian strikes destroy all bridges to embattled Sievierodonetsk

All bridges to Ukraine‘s embattled eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed as fierce fighting continued in the region.Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that “a part” of it remained under Ukrainian control.He added that “some access” to the city remained despite the bridges being destroyed, but that Russian forces now presided over 70 per cent of the city.Meanwhile, Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said Russia has been using “weapons of mass destruction” in its war against Ukraine. Speaking on Monday, the Finnish leader said both...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Russia#Charity#Japanese#The Nippon Foundation
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Too big to jail: The story of HSBC and the Mexican drug cartel

In 2012, HSBC was fined $1.9bn and entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement for facilitating the laundering of money by the Mexican drugs cartel headed by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The US Justice Department had been all set to bring criminal charges against HSBC executives and seek jail terms but was persuaded to strike a deal instead. One of those who had been at the Justice Department and had paid close attention to what was unfolding was Richard Elias. “Rich” Elias went to Missouri Law and won a clutch of honours. He started out defending companies, but, “after seeing first-hand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Ukraine’s request to join is big test for EU

Ukraine’s request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU’s executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission's endorsement, while only a tentative step on a path that could take decades to complete, would send a strong symbol of solidarity with Ukraine and further test the EU's united front against Russia amid the invasion of its neighbor. Here is a look at what the commission's announcement on making Ukraine an EU candidate could mean for the region:FINDING THE RIGHT BALANCEUkraine applied...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Backlash grows to India’s plan to introduce US-style ‘tours of duty’ for military service

Violent protests broke out in major Indian cities on Thursday, two days after the government announced a major overhaul to the recruitment process in the Indian armed forces.Hundreds of young aspirants set train coaches on fire, blocked railway tracks and roads, and clashed with security forces as they raised slogans against the new US army-style short-term recruitment plan that they say will leave them unemployed.The government of India on Tuesday unveiled the “Agnipath” or “Path of Fire” programme, which will induct aspirants for a short-term four-year contract into three services – navy, airforce and army. On completion of this...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UK sanctions Russian Orthodox head; decries forced adoption

Britain announced a new round of sanctions Thursday against Russia, targeting the head of the Russian Orthodox Church for his prominent support for the war in Ukraine as well as Russia's children's rights commissioner, who Britain said is responsible for the forced transfer and adoption of hundreds of Ukrainian children into Russia.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has “repeatedly abused his position to justify the war" on Ukraine. Kirill is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Truss also targeted children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who has been accused of enabling the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Hampshire wheelie bin found 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine

A wheelie bin from Hampshire has been discovered 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine.A journalist covering the conflict spotted the bin from Test Valley Borough Council close to the Polish border.Philip Crowther, who works for the AP news agency posted a video of the bin on Twitter and wrote: “Hey @TestValleyBC, how did one of your wheelie bins make it all the way to Ukraine, and when is pick-up?”Hey @TestValleyBC, how did one of your wheelie bins make it all the way to Ukraine, and when is pick-up? @hantschronicle and @BBC_Hampshire, all yours to investigate. #testvalley pic.twitter.com/wr5YqKSKpd— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June...
EUROPE
The Independent

EU beefs up disinformation code amid Russia fake news fears

The European Union is beefing up its code of practice on disinformation by enlisting more tech companies beyond Google, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta and adding measures to prevent online purveyors of fake news from profiting. The EU's executive Commission unveiled an update Thursday to its four-year-old voluntary code that, together with sweeping new rules in the pipeline for digital companies, will step up its efforts to fight the spread of false information in the 27-member bloc. EU leaders are alarmed about disinformation flourishing on online platforms, notably involving the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian propaganda amid the war in...
EUROPE
The Independent

Angry protests hit India over new short-term military jobs

Violence erupted in parts of India on Thursday with thousands of angry youths setting train coaches and vehicles on fire, blocking highways and attacking police with rocks to protest a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military.Police used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states where they took to the streets and damaged government buildings. Nearly 25,000 police were deployed in the worst-hit Bihar state, where the protests spread to a dozen towns in eight districts, said S.K. Singhal, a police officer. The protesters blocked highways and disrupted train service...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Rwanda hotel invites UK migrants to ‘come as a guest, leave as a friend’

Migrants can tuck into a full English breakfast, shoot hoops on a newly built basketball court and buy treats in a gift shop when they arrive in Rwanda from the UK.During their stay at Hope Hostel in Kigali, those removed on deportation flights from Britain will also be given sliders slip-on shoes and and a limitless supply of free toiletries.Bosses at the hotel-style accommodation, which overlooks the rolling green hills just beyond the east African nation’s capital city, said they want the people arriving to feel “at home”.Hope’s slogan, emblazoned on a banner adorning the entrance, invites migrants to “come...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Who is testifying at the third Jan 6 hearing?

The January 6 committee has scored high ratings with its first two televised hearings, indicating that the detailed and sometimes disturbing evidence it’s gathered may be cutting through.It abruptly postponed Wednesday’s hearing until next week, but is now pressing ahead with its next session: an unpacking of the efforts made by the Trump team to pressure Mike Pence into overturning the election in Congress.The panel has called two key figures to testify about the pressure campaign – which culminated in Trump supporters stalking the halls of the Capitol chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president refused to acquiesce.Michael...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy