ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erling Haaland: Man City complete £51m signing of striker from Borussia Dortmund

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083wJO_0g94yG6s00

Manchester City have completed the £51.2 million signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund .

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions and will officially join Pep Guardiola’s squad on July 1.

In his first interview with City, Haaland suggested his father played a part in his decision to join the club.

“I was born in England, I’ve been a City fan all my life,” he said.

“I feel a bit of home here and I think I can develop and get the best out of my game at City.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When is Euro 2022 and what are the fixtures?

Euro 2022 finally gets underway in July after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge. “I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Premier League: Key fixtures for 2022/23 season revealed

The Premier League's 2022/23 fixture list was revealed on Thursday (16 June), with a number of key matches taking place ahead of the break for the 2022 World Cup.Champions Manchester City begin their title defence at West Ham in the final match of the opening weekend’s fixtures, with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on Friday 5 August kicking off the season.Liverpool, who were beaten to the trophy by just one point last month, will start their campaign against newly-promoted Fulham one day later. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Max Verstappen ‘driving more maturely’ in 2022 following F1 title win

Max Verstappen has been credited with driving ‘more maturely’ this season, following his Formula 1 title win last year.Verstappen claimed his first drivers’ championship on the final lap of the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial finish involving the safety car.The Red Bull driver is known for his aggressive approach, but former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer has praised the 24-year-old for developing as a competitor this year, in which he has won five of the eight races so far.“Verstappen as reigning champion this year looks to be driving more maturely,” former Renault driver...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy