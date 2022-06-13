Erling Haaland: Man City complete £51m signing of striker from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have completed the £51.2 million signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund .

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions and will officially join Pep Guardiola’s squad on July 1.

In his first interview with City, Haaland suggested his father played a part in his decision to join the club.

“I was born in England, I’ve been a City fan all my life,” he said.

“I feel a bit of home here and I think I can develop and get the best out of my game at City.”

