Rise and shine, Boulder! 🐓 It’s your morning edition of BRL Today, right on time. Our latest top stories include a rundown on Colorado’s new LGBTQ data collection requirement designed to address health disparities, recently signed into law with the help of local nonprofit Out Boulder County. We’ve also got your guide to countywide Juneteenth celebrations in store for the holiday’s first official observance here at home — from youth arts workshops at the Longmont Museum to an outdoor celebration with Rep. Joe Neguse.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO