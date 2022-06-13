Isko Invests in Waste-Reducing Weaving Machines

Click here to read the full article.

New weaving machines will help Isko ’s mission to reduce waste .

The Turkish denim mill announced Friday it is investing in weaving machines manufacturer Itema’s latest rapier machine.

The machinery is enhanced with iSaver, a technology that makes the weaving process more sustainable. The mechatronic innovation eliminates the waste selvedge on the left side of the fabric, allowing for saving in energy and raw materials, halving the cotton waste that typically results from the weft yarn.

Itema is the only weaving machine manufacturer to provide denim mills with a loom specifically designed to weave denim. Fatih Konukoğlu, Isko CEO, said the company saw “great potential” in Itema’s technology to further its own sustainable strategy and share a “determined, long-term approach.”

“Both our companies are leaders in their respective fields, fabric innovation and weaving technology, and this collaboration creates a common ground of excellence that will certainly benefit the whole denim world,” he added.

The technology supports Isko’s sustainable journey and investments aimed at further reducing the company’s environmental impact.

In 2021, Isko inked a licensing agreement for Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel’s (HKRITA) award-winning Green Machine , a one-of-a-kind technology that fully separates and recycles cotton and polyester blends at scale. The Green Machine uses an innovative and ultra-efficient hydrothermal treatment method that decomposes cotton into cellulose powders and enables the separation of polyester fibers from blended fabrics.

One of the most important advantages of this method is that it does not damage the polyester fibers and maintains their quality. Additionally, the closed-loop process uses only water, heat and less than 5 percent biodegradable green chemicals.

Isko is also expanding its R-Two 50+ fabrics made with a minimum of 50 percent pre- and post-consumer recycled blend. The circular approach is being applied to its most popular fabric franchises like Isko Reform, known for its high elasticity, and Isko Pop, which has softness mechanically built into the construction, with a circular twist. Over 95 percent of the collection contains a minimum of 50 percent recycled content, underscoring the company’s focus on minimizing virgin components.