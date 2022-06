BALDWIN, WI – Western Wisconsin Health (WW Health) held their Annual June Community Open House on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Baldwin campus. The event featured a tasty nutritious drive through meal prepared by The Eatery at WW Health. The meal also came with a bag of giveaways and information about services and their care partners. In addition to that was the opportunity to get your picture taken by professional photographer Suzanne Wynveen of Suzanne Wynveen Photography with a couple of the young ladies from Occasions with Character.

