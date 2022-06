The Hoogland is pleased to welcome the famed Second City comedy troupe! The show will be sponsored by Tom Ryder and the Hampton Inn and Suites. There’s a reason the biggest names in laughter all catapulted their careers at The Second City…it’s been the funniest place on the planet since ‘59! Come witness the next generation of comedy superstars put their spin on the legendary comedy company’s greatest hits, rebooted, and re-imagined for today. From sketch comedy to original songs to world-famous improv, The Second City will leave you rolling in the aisles! *Cue mic drop.*

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO