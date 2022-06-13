ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New Day church in the Bronx welcomes everyone as they are

By News 12 Staff
One very special LGBTQ+ faith community invites people from across the country with no restrictions on who you are.

Tabatha Holley is the pastor of New Day, which she/they describes as a dynamic, diverse, multi-racial, multi-lingual, queer affirming, traveling and fun church. Born in the bible belt without clergy who she says looked like her, she hopes to be part of the change.

Jeibi Akyeampong says he/they joined the New Day church about 10 years ago and, as a queer person, feels a sense of community and safety within.

Melissa D'Andrea grew up in the Catholic church and after bouncing around, found her home at New Day where she says you can come as you are and as your whole self.

The pastor says while New Day is about 100 members strong, its doors have been opened even wider since moving online during the pandemic.

Comments / 37

Eccoo Damo
3d ago

They don't serve God but Satan. NY is getting worse than Sodom and Gomorrah.Why do they celebrate Pride in the Summer?Because the Fall is coming soon...

Reply
10
Eliz Van
2d ago

Jesus said. : "broad is the path that leads to destruction and many find it, narrow is the path that leads to truth and righteousness and few find it"

Reply
5
Eliz Van
2d ago

Jesus may have sat with sinners and minister to them to help them open their own eyes... but he did not do business with them and follow them...they followed Him.

Reply(1)
3
 

