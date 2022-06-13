ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

By Laura Bradshaw
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Central Minnesota Experiencing a Heat Dome

The thermostat just got turned up in Central Minnesota. We made the switch from comfortable highs in the 70s to a stretch of 80s, 90s, and heat warnings in a snap. The term for this prolonged excessive heat is a "heat dome":. The heat dome phenomena develops when there is...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
mprnews.org

As temperature climbs, is Minnesota in danger of blackouts this summer?

Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand. So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

Tuesday's broadcast of "Jeopardy!" concluded an impressive winning streak for Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic. Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service hub in Chanhassen, won all five games in a single day of filming, landing himself a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Ahasic held onto his champion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Schwartz
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
KEYC

Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
WASECA, MN
KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#News Anchors#American#Hmong#The Twin Cities#Most Expensive Airbnb
CBS Minnesota

Several Minn. Hospitals Among The Best Children’s Hospitals In U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer. Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery. Children’s Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic – Children’s Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children’s Hospital, which also received recognition on the list. The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 13

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,554 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,718. Through June 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (down from 409 on June 9). Of those hospitalized, 23 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 380 are in non-ICU care (up from 375).
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Sports
mprnews.org

Wet conditions bring onslaught of mosquitoes, biting flies across Minnesota

After a relative reprieve from mosquitoes and biting flies due to drought conditions last summer, Minnesotans are facing an onslaught of those pesky insects this year. Northern Minnesota's snowy winter and wet spring created excellent conditions for insects to proliferate. Residents along parts of the North Shore say the mosquitoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
saintpaulrepublicans.us

48th Annual Back to the 50’s Car Show June 17-19th, 2022

Seems like it has been quite some time since the last Back to the 50’s Car Show, but it was only last year that it made a statement by returning when other events were cancelled. The 2020 Event was cancelled. It’s a tradition with many Minnesota Families to come...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Extreme Heat for Central Minnesota Today

Extreme heat is forecast across southern Minnesota this week, and agin this weekend into early next week. Extreme Heat is Minnesota's Third Deadliest Weather Factor Since 1990. The third greatest number of weather fatalities in Minnesota since 1990 has been due to excessive heat. Eighteen people have died from high heat and humidity. Only tornadoes and flooding have killed more people in the last 25 years.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy