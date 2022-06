The New York County Supreme Court mandated Tuesday that Yeshiva University (YU) in New York City must recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an LGBT club on campus. Judge Lynn Kotler ruled Tuesday that because the Modern Orthodox institution is chartered as a non-religious organization, YU must comply with the New York City Human Rights Law and “immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equal accommodations, advantages, facilities and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University.”

