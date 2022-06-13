ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gas prices rise another 18 cents in last week in Iowa

By Iowa's News Now Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices now average $4.75/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations...

WHO 13

Iowa organic farm rebuilds after damaging hail storm

BRIDGEWATER, Iowa — Last week a hail storm pummeled the organic crops on Bridgewater Farm. Peppers, garlic, and strawberries and many other crops were damaged. The damage totaled was around $150 thousand. The Farm does not carry crop insurance, as there is no insurance that pays for losses that organic produce can experience.  On Wednesday […]
BRIDGEWATER, IA
Iowa Traffic Counts Show Impact of Gas Prices

(Radio Iowa) The report on vehicle travel from the DOT is showing some impact on the state roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels — reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking. “We did see in April...
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
Crypto company to pay State of Iowa $943,396

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s insurance commissioner says a cryptocurrency company will pay a 943-thousand dollar fine to the State of Iowa for selling unregistered securities and misrepresenting the level of risk associated with its product. BlockFi Lending has offered interest-bearing accounts to customers with cryptocurrency, promising to make variable interest payments each month. Two and a half years ago, BlockFi and its affiliates held about 267-thousand dollars worth of crypto from Iowans. By the end of 2021, that had ballooned to 14-point-six million. The company was accused of selling securities in Iowa without being registered as a broker-dealer or agent.
IOWA STATE
Iowans could soon feel the impacts from the nationwide tampon shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another nationwide shortage is leaving shelves bare of another essential item, tampons. “The other thing that has been happening is related to the pandemic," says Anne Villamil and economics professor at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. "We’ve had tremendous supply chain problems.”
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

High Gas Prices Aren’t Stopping Iowans From Their Summer Fun

We've heard endless stories about gas prices in America as we hit the middle of June. When will they go down? Sadly, there doesn't appear to be an end in sight anytime soon. The national average for a gallon of gas is $5.01 according to GasPrices AAA. Thankfully Iowa's gas prices are lower than the national average and as of today, Iowans can expect to pay close to $4.73.
IOWA STATE
New Record Farmland Price Set in NW Iowa at $25,000-Acre

(NDAgConnection.com) – Normally, the month of May is one of the slowest months of the year with 500-900 acres going to auction. But this past month, sales came in at 5,589 acres. Compared to 2,418 acres the same time last year, auction activity remains well above average and there is a good number of auctions on the books for the next 30 days.
IOWA STATE
Heavy rains lead to flooding in Iowa

6 First Alert Traffic: Limited impact from road work during CWS. The College World Series is arriving just as we get into the heart of construction season. There are new selections to check out along with some traditional hold overs. 6 On Your Side: Parking lot threats worry umpire. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
Rain and hail causes some crop replanting

DES MOINES — Some Iowa farmers had to replant following rain and hail last week. The USDA report shows the corn planting was completed by the end of the week and just three percent of the beans remain to be planted. There were some reports however of pockets of heavy rain and isolated severe hail that led to farmers replanting some damaged crops.
IOWA STATE
Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
DUNLAP, IA
Iowa food pantries see demand rising with gas prices

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa distribution center services 700 smaller frontline partners in 55 different counties. They say that the need is on the rise in the state. "April and May of 2022 looked and felt a lot like April and May of 2020. The...
IOWA STATE
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Iowa nonprofit reports high demand for utility assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are in for an uncomfortable day, and it could lead to them lowering those thermostats at home. While it may feel nice to keep your home at 70 and below, Iowans can save up to 5% on their bill for every degree above 78 on the thermostat, according to MidAmerican Energy Company. While there will be more energy demand this week, the company reports its power grid is in good shape to handle it.
IOWA STATE
Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN

