Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment, estranged husband with murder

An off-duty NYPD officer was fatally stabbed, allegedly by her estranged husband, in the Bronx early Monday.

Police say 31-year-old Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, who worked as an NYPD officer assigned to Transit in Brooklyn, was discovered dead with multiple stab wounds around 2:50 a.m.

Raw video: The 31-year-old female officer was discovered dead, with multiple stab wounds, at around 2:50 a.m. Monday.

It happened inside an apartment on Grand Concourse, and authorities say Reyes-Gomez managed to call a relative before she died.

That relative alerted police.

Reyes-Gomez's 34-year-old husband Argenis Baez surrendered to a neighboring precinct soon after, and was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The two have a 3-year-old son, who was not at home at the time of the killing.

The couple was estranged, but there are no prior incidents of police response to a dispute between the two.

"It's sad," neighbor Moses Becerril said. "It's a couple, and there was kids involved from what we hear. They're parents. So sad."

Neighbors said they heard arguing in the middle of the night, with the victim's first-floor apartment window facing the busy street.

"You have to be very careful these days, even with your own spouse," neighbor Elena Matos said.

Neighbors say they just moved in a month or two ago and kept to themselves, and that nothing out of the ordinary stood out.

"I only heard just that, that they were just arguing," neighbor Frank Peralta said. "This was completely out of nowhere for me. Never expected that to pop up."

