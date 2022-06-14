ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment, estranged husband with murder

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqqt8_0g94nBwq00

An off-duty NYPD officer was fatally stabbed, allegedly by her estranged husband, in the Bronx early Monday.

Police say 31-year-old Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, who worked as an NYPD officer assigned to Transit in Brooklyn, was discovered dead with multiple stab wounds around 2:50 a.m.

Raw video: The 31-year-old female officer was discovered dead, with multiple stab wounds, at around 2:50 a.m. Monday.

It happened inside an apartment on Grand Concourse, and authorities say Reyes-Gomez managed to call a relative before she died.

That relative alerted police.

Reyes-Gomez's 34-year-old husband Argenis Baez surrendered to a neighboring precinct soon after, and was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

34-year-old Argenis Baez was arrested and charged with murder after 31-year-old off-duty NYPD officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez was stabbed to death in the Bronx.

The two have a 3-year-old son, who was not at home at the time of the killing.

The couple was estranged, but there are no prior incidents of police response to a dispute between the two.

"It's sad," neighbor Moses Becerril said. "It's a couple, and there was kids involved from what we hear. They're parents. So sad."

Neighbors said they heard arguing in the middle of the night, with the victim's first-floor apartment window facing the busy street.

"You have to be very careful these days, even with your own spouse," neighbor Elena Matos said.

Neighbors say they just moved in a month or two ago and kept to themselves, and that nothing out of the ordinary stood out.

"I only heard just that, that they were just arguing," neighbor Frank Peralta said. "This was completely out of nowhere for me. Never expected that to pop up."

ALSO READ | House on Long Island destroyed after massive fire

A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 9

Giovanna Mojica
5d ago

these men has the need to force women to stay in a marriage or relationship they don't understand either I stay n watch me cheat on you or let me go can't force no one to stay

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hampton Bays, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Brooklyn, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Oxygen

Cops Say 'Freaking, Savage Monster' Beheaded Pregnant Girlfriend

A police chief in Illinois didn’t mince words when he referred to a man recently charged with decapitating his pregnant girlfriend as a “freaking savage monster.”. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, was charged with with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Liese Dodd, 22, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child for the death of her unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicide and other charges related to motor vehicle violations.
ALTON, IL
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Police Precinct#Long Island#Violent Crime#Grand Concourse
CBS New York

Police: Arrest made in knifepoint rape at Bronx park

NEW YORK -- Police say they've arrested the man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.Nineteen-year-old Christopher Martinez has been charged in the Tuesday morning attack.Investigators say Martinez pulled a knife on the victim and forced her into St. Mary's Park, where he raped her.Police say he also stole her debit card and made a $3 purchase at a bodega.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Drug dealer jailed for at least 24 years for ‘brutal’ murder of three-year-old

A violent drug-user who murdered his partner’s three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of “horrendous” beatings has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.Birmingham Crown Court heard that the force used by Nathanial Pope on Kemarni Watson Darby was similar to that normally caused by a car crash.Convicted drug-dealer Pope, 32, was found guilty by a jury in April, following a five-month trial which heard that the little boy had 34 separate areas of external injuries.Kemarni’s mother, Alicia Watson, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing his...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Police ID suspect in stabbing of 16-year-old girl on Brooklyn sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police say they're searching for a man seen on video stabbing a 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Surveillance video shows the suspect armed with a knife approach the girl from behind and stab her in the shoulder. Police said it happened on May 22 as the victim walked into the Urban Juice Bar and Grill in Brownsville. The suspect ran off, and the victim was treated and released from the hospital. Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Lewis Osie. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CNN

A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police say

(CNN) — A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl in New York City's Bronx neighborhood earlier this week, police said. The teenager was captured without incident in a hotel in the Bronx early Friday over the killing of Kyhara Tay, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a news conference. The teenager and his mother had booked the room the night before, he said.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

5 wanted in fatal shooting of drill rapper at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy