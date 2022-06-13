ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Suspect due in court after deadly shooting at Tuttle Crossing mall

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
wosu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect is due in court Monday after a deadly shooting inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing on Sunday. Police said Dontarius Sylvester, 25, died after being shot inside the Sole Shop store. “It’s concerning...

news.wosu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Man indicted on murder, inducing panic charges in deadly Tuttle mall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury has indicted a man charged in the deadly shooting inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing last weekend. Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and one count each of aggravated burglary and inducing panic. The charges stem from the shooting death of 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester inside Sole Stop Sunday afternoon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in deadly mall shooting says he was hit by a purse

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — A man charged with murder in a shooting death at an Ohio mall over the weekend told authorities that he fired after he was hit in the head with a purse.Columbus police were called to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man inside a shoe store who had been shot. Authorities said 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Sunday.Among the calls to 911 dispatchers seconds after multiple shots were fired inside the mall was a call from a person who identified himself as the gunman. The man, later identified as 24-year-old Tyrone Gray Jr., of Mansfield, said "a man assaulted me with his purse and I shot. I shot him."During the nearly 8 1/2-minute call to emergency dispatchers, he elaborated that the other man "just threw a purse at me, hit me in my face. He smacked me with a purse."Gray was taken into custody without incident and was charged with murder. Franklin County municipal court records indicate that he posted 10 percent of $50,000 bond Monday morning and was released from the county jail.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Columbus imam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The second suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Columbus imam last winter has been arrested. Isaiah Brown-Miller, 23, was arrested Tuesday as a suspect in the shooting death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam on or about Dec. 22, 2021. Brown-Miller is being held at Franklin County Jail […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Minor dead in Hilltop stabbing, juvenile suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile is dead after being stabbed in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus late Tuesday night. Columbus Police said the stabbing happened at North Ogden Avenue and Steele Avenue just after 11 p.m. Police said they do have the suspect, who is also a minor, in...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police identify two suspects in deadly west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in west Columbus on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Officers located 24-year-old Bryce K. Persang with a gunshot wound. Police say he was found in the passenger seat of a Honda FIT. Persang was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect called 911 on himself following Tuttle Mall deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County judge set bond at $50,000 in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting another man inside a Columbus mall on Sunday. 24-year-old Tyrone Gray Jr. was arraigned in municipal court Monday morning on a murder charge for the death of 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police update fatal shooting near Columbus pool

Columbus police update fatal shooting near Columbus pool. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QozQWg. Columbus police update fatal shooting near Columbus …. CPD: One dead in shooting near Columbus community …. Morning Forecast: June 16, 2022. NWS: Two tornadoes hit Morrow County Monday. New U.S. citizens sworn in at Columbus City Hall. Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus man pleads guilty to murder resulting from drug robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Columbus man pleaded guilty in federal court here today to his role in a 2018 murder and robbery. Kyle Castle, 29, was one of five Columbus men indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2021 with crimes involving three murders and a related narcotics ring.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist critical following south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in south Columbus early Wednesday morning. The crash that Columbus Police believe to be a hit and run happened on the 1500 block of South High Street. Police said the driver of the motorcycle is believed to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a teenager was injured while he was walking in the Hilltop area, Monday night.   At about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of W. Broad Street and N. Warren Avenue on the report of a shooting.   Officers arrived on scene and found a 16-year-old male […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy