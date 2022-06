The Celani Family Foundation and Cigar Family Charitable Foundation hosted the eighth annual Cars and Cigars Smoke Detroit on Thursday, June 9, at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights. Founded by Tom Celani and Dario Bergamo in 2014, the event brings together a car show in the park, along with cigars, music, appetizers, and beverages, before a sit-down dinner and presentations. The foundation provides proceeds from the event to the Cigar Family School in the Dominican Republic and underprivileged families and children through Gleaners Community Food Bank and Capuchin Soup Kitchen. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO