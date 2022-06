LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been just over a year since a teenage girl was hit and killed in a crash, and her family is still working to make sure her legacy lives on. The Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble was held at South Park Country Club for the second year on Monday. Family and friends are making it an annual event as a way to continue to give, even after Madelynn's passing. About 200 people signed up for the scramble and others volunteered to help.

