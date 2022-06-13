ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgpTP_0g94gd9B00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YD0zB_0g94gd9B00
Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 13th, 2022 03:05

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As public pressure mounts for more information on the deadly Uvalde school shooting, some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims' families — once the case is closed.

Since the May 24 shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 kids and two teachers dead, law enforcement officials have provided little or conflicting information, sometimes withdrawing statements hours after making them. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.

A number of questions remain unanswered by authorities:

  • Why did police take more than an hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman?
  • What do their body cameras show?
  • How did law enforcement officers communicate with one another and the victims during the attack?
  • What happened when dozens of officers gathered outside the classroom, yet refrained from pursuing the shooter?

Officials have declined to release more details, citing the investigation.

Amid the growing silence, lawyers and advocates for the victim's families are beginning to fear they may never get the answers, that authorities will close the case and rely on the exception to the Texas Public Information law to block the release of any further information.

"They could make that decision; they shouldn't have that choice," said Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso, who since 2017 has led several efforts to amend the loophole. "To understand what our government is doing should not be that difficult — and right now it is very difficult."

The law's exception protects information from being released in crimes for which no one has been convicted. The Texas Attorney General's Office has ruled that it applies when a suspect is dead. The 18-year-old man who police say was responsible for the mass killing at Robb Elementary School, was fatally shot by law enforcement.

The loophole was created in the 1990s to protect those wrongfully accused or whose cases were dismissed, according to Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. "It is meant to protect the innocent," Shannon said. But she said that in some cases "it is being used and misused in a way that was never intended."

Following the shooting, Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, took to Twitter to voice his continued support for closing the loophole during the Texas Legislature's next session, which begins in January 2023.

"More than anything, the families of the Uvalde victims need honest answers and transparency," Phelan tweeted. He said it would be "absolutely unconscionable" to deny information based on the "dead suspect loophole."

Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said the organization was opposed and "will always be opposed" to a loophole amendment proposed in previous years that he said would have allowed the release of records pertaining to law enforcement officers, even those falsely accused of wrongdoing. He said that would negatively affect the officers' ability to keep working. But Wilkison said he would be willing to participate in future discussions in an attempt to find a middle ground.

Public focus in the Uvalde shooting has been on school district police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said recently that Arredondo believed the active shooting had turned into a hostage situation, and that he made the "wrong decision" to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.

In an interview with The Texas Tribune published Thursday, he said he did not consider himself in charge of the law enforcement response and assumed someone else had taken control.

The New York Times reported Thursday that it obtained documents showing police waited for protective equipment as they delayed entering the campus, even as they became aware that some victims needed medical treatment.

If efforts to amend the public information loophole fail and law enforcement continues to refuse to release information, families could turn to any involved federal agencies. In one case in Mesquite, Texas, the parents of an 18-year-old who died after being arrested received records from federal authorities showing that police had used more force against their son than they had originally understood. The police had refused to turn over any information under the legal loophole.

"If someone dies in police custody, this is when we would want to open all of our records," the father, Robert Dyer, said as he testified before the legislature in 2019 in favor of amending the legal exception.

Mayra Guillen said she and her family were stymied by the state loophole when they tried to get details on a case involving her sister Vanessa Guillen. Authorities say the 20-year-old soldier was killed at a Texas military base by fellow soldier Aaron Robinson, who then disposed of her body.

Military officials and law enforcement said Robinson pulled a gun and shot himself as police were trying to make contact with him. But local police wouldn't allow Vanessa Guillen's family to view the officers' body camera footage of the confrontation because the suspect hadn't been convicted, Mayra Guillen said.

"We were honestly just trying to receive closure and see if what was being said was true," Guillen said. "It is only right to have these records be public to some extent. It is so hard to tell whether there will be justice or not."

Comments / 57

John Bosch
3d ago

If the police have nothing to hide (like poor command decisions), they should be happy to fully disclose all the details.

Reply(1)
22
John
2d ago

Why would they allow that from happening? Maybe because like the elections is was a planned act. The democrats are evil people. Along with RINOS like Cershaw Romney, Cheney to name a few. These types of shootings are coordinated by the dems with Soros funding to take our firearms. Why do that want us to be unarmed? Without armed citizens you get socialism and communism or monarchy. None the less this is why there is trying to cover this up. If they really wanted us to see. The judge would do what any other crook in a black robe does and allow it to happen. Take for instance an Obama appointee they break the law constantly

Reply(9)
15
Pablo
2d ago

Who is the Uvalde City Chief of Police?why hasn't Uvlade City Police made a public statement?The Uvalde ISD Cheif of Police is a direct report to someone? Who is his Direct Report?

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reform Austin

Was Abbott Truly Misled By Uvalde Officials?

Handwritten notes taken by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, taken as law enforcement officers briefed him on the Uvalde school shooting, exposed a different reality than the one he initially disclosed in news conferences on May 25th. Which begs the question: Was he truly misled by Uvalde officials or did he...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas State Senator Presses DPS Uvalde Response

A Texas State Senator who represents Uvalde is pressing for more information about the action taken by state troopers during a massacre last month at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers. As the investigation into the mass shooting has unfolded, law enforcement who responded to the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tribal gaming in Texas wins major victory

HOUSTON – The US Supreme Court just handed a major victory to the Alabama-Coushatta and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribes of Texas. In a split, 5-4 decision, the Justices ruled Texas cannot prevent the tribes from offering electronic bingo gaming on these reservations. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Texas-based hate group was behind attempted riot at Pride event in Idaho, authorities say

Authorities say the 31 people accused of trying to start a riot at an LGBTQ+ Pride event in Idaho this weekend belong to an extremist group based in Texas. The suspects were released on bond after being charged with conspiracy to riot. Police say all of them belong to Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The suspects include eight people from Texas, whom police identified as Thomas Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine; Robert Whitted, 22, of Conroe; Tommy Walker Jr., 24, of Godley; Josiah Buster, 24, and Connor Moran, 23, of Watauga; and Kieran Morris, 27, Steven Tucker, 30, and Graham Whitsom, 31, of Haslet.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Dade Phelan
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dan Patrick Calls for Investigation Into Texan Prison Escapee Murder Case

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement Tuesday in which he requested a Texas Ranger investigation into a murder case in which an escaped inmate killed a family of five. The June 2 murder followed the escape of a convicted capital murderer from a prison bus. The inmate eluded capture for 21 days and brutally murdered a grandfather, Mark Collins, and his four grandsons in their Leon County cabin.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Poll: Majority of parents surveyed are concerned about a shooting happening at child's school

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A new poll shows nearly two-thirds of parents surveyed are concerned about a shooting taking place at their child's school.Quinnipiac University asked 1,257 Texans, including 326 parents with children in school between June 9-13. When asked about the potential for a shooting at their student's campus, 61% of parents said they are either very concerned or somewhat concerned, while 39% said they're not so concerned or not concerned at all.The poll comes three weeks after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where 19 students and two teachers were killed and 17 were hurt.Josh Blank of...
TEXAS STATE
klif.com

Over a Dozen DPS Troopers Stood Inside a Uvalde School During Shooting Massacre

San Antonio (WBAP/KLIF) – A Texas state lawmaker has revealed more details about about the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school massacre. The San Antonio Express-News reported Monday that State Senator Roland Gutierrez was told by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw that up to 13 DPS troopers were in the hallway of Robb Elementary School during the shooting that killed 19 kids and 2 teachers.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Texas Legislature#Wrongfully Accused#Violent Crime
kgns.tv

Texas AG demands construction of border wall in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding the construction of a border wall in Webb and Zapata counties. In a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Paxton is urging the agency to go forward with its original plan to build a border wall in the Laredo sector. The Biden administration is currently conducting an “environmental assessment” of the wall, which has put a stop to construction directed by Congress in 2020.
LAREDO, TX
thevindicator.com

Governor Abbott Commends Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan On Proposed Solutions For School Safety

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement commending Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan for the quick response by their chambers and for the initial proposals addressing public and school safety following the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The Governor had requested Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to begin examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Larry Lease

Texas Father and Son Convicted in Massive Ponzi Scheme

Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Scott Graham/Unsplash. Several North Texas families ended up falling to a serious Ponzi scheme. Over nearly two decades, prosecutors allege James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded 40 victim investors of nearly $6 million. CBS DFW reports that the pair operated an accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas. They promised their victim's high-interest returns of up to 10%.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
118K+
Followers
21K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy