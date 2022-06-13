Notre Dame to play Texas in College World Series opener

The stage is officially set for Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish will make their first trip to the College World Series since 2002 and only their third trek to Omaha all-time.

In the other dugout of their opening game will be a team that knows a thing or two about playing in Omaha.

Texas.

Nobody has appeared in more College World Series than the Texas Longhorns who will be the 75th College World Series and it will be the 38th time Texas has qualified. Literally more than half, incredible.

After being delayed for hours due to rain, Texas started Sunday evening with a bang, scoring nine runs in the first two innings at East Carolina in what wound up an 11-1 Longhorns victory.

Once all College World Series tickets are officially punched on Monday the schedule for games in Omaha will be released.