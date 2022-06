BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Candy maker Ferrero North America plans to spend up to $214.4 million to expand its central Illinois facility, bringing with it 200 new jobs. New Jersey-based Ferrero North America, a part of the global confectionary giant Ferrero Group, said Monday the expansion will allow it to produce Kinder products in North America for the first time. The Chicago Tribune reports that Ferrero will produce its Kinder Bueno bars and minis, which are wafers coated in chocolate and filled with a creamy hazelnut filling, at the new facility. The company launched those candy bars in the U.S. in 2019 and the brand is now worth $167 million in the country.

