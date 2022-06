Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. After nearly 22 years with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO Joyce Waugh has notified the Board of Directors of her plans to retire, effective December 31, 2022. The chamber has announced that Eric Sichau, the current Vice President of Membership Services, will succed her.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO