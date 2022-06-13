ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2023 NFL Draft: Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis headline early top 50 list

By Josh Edwards
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 NFL Draft is still more than ten months away but it is never too early to spotlight some of the talent for the upcoming football season. Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I compiled an early list of talent eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft, which should serve more as...

On3.com

Top-20 recruit Jamari Phillips talks dream school and blue bloods

Jamari Phillips, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard out of Modesto (Calif.) Christian is not only one of the top-ranked guards on the west coast, but nationally as well. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – ranks Phillips as the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2024 class, and the No. 5 ranked shooting guard. He’s also the fourth-best prospect in the state of California.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches

We went through and ranked the quarterbacks, running backs, and pass-catchers during our post-spring rankings. Now we are going to rank the Big Ten head coaches. The Big Ten has plenty of really good coaches — which is a big reason why the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in football — and the top five-to-six coaches could go in about any order you choose.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Joel Klatt Releases His College Football Preseason Top 5

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt unveiled his preseason college football top five on Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Klatt has Alabama atop his personal poll. Ohio State is next, with defending national champion Georgia coming in third. Those seem to be popular picks for the first three teams on various preseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Chiefs cut Darryl Williams

The Chiefs waived center Darryl Williams on Tuesday. Williams, 25, went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021. The Chiefs signed him as a free agent, but he did not make the roster out of the preseason. Kansas City later re-signed Williams to the practice squad, and he spent some...
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

2023 4-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard releases finalists, commitment date

Jaxon Howard took to Twitter to announce his Final 4 schools, and when he’ll be committing to one of them. 2 B1G schools made the cut. Howard will be choosing between LSU, Miami, Michigan, and Minnesota on July 1st on CBS Sports HQ and hasn’t set a time yet. He is a 4-star recruit from the class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite. Howard comes in at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Stanton Ramil, 4-star OL out of Alabama, keeps pair of B1G programs in top 8

Stanton Ramil is a key offensive line prospect via the class of 2023. Tuesday evening, he whittled down his list of potential destinations to a top 8. After receiving 33 offers, Ramil is cutting his list and focusing in on 8 programs. That list includes Michigan State and Penn State in the B1G and Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
ALABASTER, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wideout decommits from Clemson

Though Clemson has been hot recently on the 2023 recruiting trail, Swinney and the Tigers recently hit a bump in the road. Four-star wideout out of Edison (Miami, Fla.) Nathanial Jospeh announced on social media Tuesday that he will be decommiting from Clemson and reopening his recruitment. Here’s what Joseph had to say: “I want to thank Clemson and all of Clemson’s staff for showing me love day in and day out,” Joseph said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Grisham for all the love he showed me, and for taking a chance on me. “This was a hard decision for me to make, but some things took place that me and my family didn’t like, so I will be reopening my recruitment.” According to 247Sports, Joseph is the No.16 ranked wide receiver and No.105 player in the 2023 class. Joseph is the Tigers’ second decommit of the 2023 class, joining three-star tight end Ried Mikeska. We will continue to monitor Jospeh’s situation to see where the wideout ends up. Thank you clemson for everything and the opportunity all love 💜🧡 #decommitted @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/nVsOqFRVVP — ⁵𝓃𝒶𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁⇔𝒿𝑜𝓈𝑒𝓅𝒽🦍™ (@rayraythaboy) June 14, 2022 List Three Tigers appear in the top 10 of CBS' early 2023 NFL draft-eligible prospect rankings  
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Could be ready for camp?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Edwards (knee) and fellow running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) both have "a chance" to be ready for the start of training camp, Sarah Ellison of the Ravens' official site reports. Harbaugh said both backs are on track with rehabbing ACL tears, making him "hopeful" they'll...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Andrew Erickson’s Live PPR Mock Draft Results (2022 Fantasy Football)

Andrew Erickson recently jumped into the FantasyPros Discord and did a live PPR Mock Draft with some premium subscribers. See below for the complete results and Erickson’s notes about how the draft played out. And make sure you join the FantasyPros Discord so you can draft against our experts...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Back on field during OTAs

Davis-Gaither (foot) was fully cleared to practice ahead of OTAs, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports. Davis-Gaither had a strong start to the 2021 season but required foot surgery after sustaining an injury in Week 9. Now that he's back to full health, the 24-year-old should have a chance to carve out playing time alongside Logan Wilson (undisclosed) in the Bengals' defense. Prior to his injury in 2022, Davis-Gaither tallied 28 tackles (21 solo), three pass defenses and a forced fumble over nine games.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bears' Dakota Dozier: Carted off field

Dozier (undisclosed) was carted off the field at minicamp Tuesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. The severity of Dozier's injury is unknown, but it looked like a left knee injury, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. Dozier joined the Bears in March after spending the last three seasons with the Vikings and was expected to compete for starting right guard duties.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Iman Marshall: Practicing with team

Marshall (knee) is participating in practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Marshall hasn't played for the Ravens since suffering a torn ACL during practice in August of 2020. The 2019 fourth-round selection will work to prove he still belongs on the team and ultimately earn a role in the Ravens secondary.
BALTIMORE, MD

