News: Chelsea extend the contract of young Midfielder Billy Gilmour

Chelsea have extended the contract of Scotland international Billy Gilmour by an extra year until the summer of 2024.

The Scotland international was on loan at Norwich City last season and made 28 apperances in all competitions as the Canaries where relegated once again from the top flight.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Having turned 21 on saturday, the midfielder has 22 Chelsea apperances to his name and has extended his stay for at least 2 more years.

Having joined from Rangers Gilmour became a regular in the first team under Frank Lampard in the 2019/20 season, having made his debut in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, shortly after his 18th birthday.

The Scotsman played in the final game before covid in a 4-0 victory over Everton

The 21 year-old suffered a nasty injury at the end of that season which subsequently meant a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Since the arrival of Tuchel the midfielder saw the majority of his football in the cup competitions however he started in a crucial 3-2 away victory against Manchester City in May.

Scotland

He made his Scotland debut last June and was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke's Scotland team at Euro 2020 last summer.

He again turned up on a big occasion as he was Man of The Match at Wembley as the Tartan Army drew 0-0 with England.

