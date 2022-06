Sheryl Lee Ralph knew Abbott Elementary had "it" when they were filming the pilot. "Tyler [James Williams], who plays Gregory, the two of us just had a moment where we looked at each other and he said, 'You feel it, right?' And I said, 'Man, you feel it too, don't you?'" Ralph recalls of the ABC comedy created by and also starring Quinta Brunson, on the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast. "We both felt that we had something very special. The whole feeling that, wow, you had six people [in the cast] who actually really got along, who actually fit like a zipper and made everything that Quinta had created just come alive. And it was absolutely magical."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO