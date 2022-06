The 2022 MLB Draft is coming up next month and many of the top prospects are currently showing off their skills at the combine at Petco Park in beautiful San Diego. I can’t pretend to be an expert about being able to break down the best players that will be available when the draft starts on July 17th but I can tell you that there is one pitcher who stands out for being the coolest pitcher available – and that’s Jurrangelo Cijntje.

