Get To Know: Heath Barnes For Maryland House Of Delegates District 4

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections announced on Monday that state residents will begin receiving 2022 Primary Election ballot packets this week.
Additionally, ballot drop boxes have been delivered and installed in jurisdictions throughout Maryland, according to election officials.
Registered voters who previously requested mail-in ballots will receive the first round of mail-in ballot packets, officials said.
So far, more than 400,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to eligible Maryland voters.
Also, the Maryland State Board of Election has sent roughly 600,000 mail-in ballot request forms to newly registered Republicans, Democrats, and third-party and independent voters who can vote in the...
Comments / 0