10 Insanely Budget-Friendly Costco Deals Perfect for Summer

Summer is the time to get outdoors and have some fun. And what could be more fun than spending a day on the water kayaking or paddle boarding? Or how about exploring nature with an electric bicycle?

Costco has some fantastic deals on outdoor gear and sports equipment if you're budgeting your money and want to have a blast this summer (also check out these clever hacks for Costco shoppers).

Check out this list of some of the best deals we've found. These items sell out quickly, so don't wait too long if you want to take advantage of these discounts.

HotShot 22" Wood Burning Fire Pit

Want to spruce up your outdoor space this summer? The HotShot 22" Wood Burning Fire Pit is the perfect addition to any backyard.

This fire pit features stainless-steel construction and patented technology that reduces smoke. It also includes a base, spark screen, grill attachment, and handle tool.

So gather your friends and family around the fire this summer and enjoy some quality time together. At $50 off until June 19, don't wait to get your hands on it.

Coleman 10-person Skydome tent

Searching for a spacious and comfortable tent to take on your next camping trip? The Coleman Skydome tent has plenty of room to fit up to three queen airbeds and includes two twin Coleman extra-high airbeds.

You'll appreciate the convenient E-port, making it easy to bring electrical power inside your tent. The mesh storage pockets are great for keeping your gear organized, and the ground vents provide extra ventilation. Plus, the included rain fly will help keep you dry in inclement weather. When it's time to head home, simply pack up the tent in the carry bag for easy storage.

At $60 off until June 25, it's time to make your next camping trip a breeze with the Coleman Skydome tent.

Hyperlite Elevation 10'2" inflatable stand-up paddleboard package

Seeking a fun and budget-friendly way to spend your summer? Why not try stand-up paddleboarding?

The Hyperlite Elevation is perfect for exploring the great outdoors. At under 11 feet long, this inflatable paddleboard is extremely lightweight and easy to transport. The wide-glide profile provides a broader platform throughout, making it more stable and easier to balance.

And with a 12V electric pump included, inflating the board is a breeze. With $100 off until June 25, get out there and start paddling.

Paragon Santa Monica aluminum gazebo

If you’d like to create a backyard oasis that you can enjoy all year long, check out the Santa Monica Hard-Top Gazebo.

Made of heavy-gauge, weather-resistant aluminum, the gazebo features a rust-free aluminum composite roof with a reinforced polyethylene core. The multi-layers help reduce noise from rain.

At $60 off the regular price until June 12, it’s an excellent price. Create your own backyard oasis today with the Santa Monica Hard-Top Gazebo.

Titan Deep Freeze Rolling Cooler

The Titan Deep Freeze Rolling Cooler is perfect for a day at the beach or a picnic in the park. This cooler features Deep Freeze insulation to keep your food and drinks cold, plus a radiant-heat barrier.

The Ultra Safe lining is leak-proof and easy to clean, and the exterior is water and stain repellent. Plus, the built-in wheels make it easy to transport. So grab one before your next outdoor adventure. At $12 off until June 25, this cooler is a steal.

Pine Grove 10-foot swing set

The Pine Grove swing set is the perfect addition to any backyard. The powder-coated steel frame is durable and long-lasting, while the three-inch steel tube construction ensures stability. The two sling swings and one skyflyer swing provide hours of fun for kids of all ages.

Plus, the adjustable chains allow you to customize the swinging experience. The rubber-coated swing chains protect hands from getting hurt, and the headrest on the sky flyer swing provides added comfort.

And, at $150 off until June 19, it's a great deal too. Get your swing set today and start having fun.

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 8-oz, 2-pack

Looking for a sunscreen that will keep you protected all day long? Look no further than the Alba Botanica Hawaiian Sunscreen Spray SPF 50.

This broad-spectrum sunscreen is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for a day at the beach or pool. Plus, the biodegradable formula means you can feel good about using it.

Grab two bottles before your next trip to the beach. At $5 off and $0.94 per ounce, this sunscreen is a great deal. But hurry, this offer ends June 12.

H20GO! Patriotic Eagle ride-on float

Want to show your patriotism this summer? Then check out the H20GO Patriotic Eagle Ride-On Float.

This float is perfect for Fourth of July celebrations or any summer pool party. The red, white, and blue graphics are perfect for showing your patriotic spirit, and the two cup holders make it easy to stay hydrated while you're enjoying the water.

The heavy-duty handles make it easy to get on and off the float, and the easy-to-inflate design makes setting up a breeze. The float is $44.99.

Van Zyverden giant trumpet lily mixture

Looking for a bold and fragrant addition to your garden? Look no further than the Van Zyverden Giant Trumpet Lily Mixture.

This 12-pack of lilies is incredibly fragrant. The towering plants can grow up to six or seven feet tall, and each one is full of beautiful blooms. Lilies are also deer and critter resistant, so your investment will pay off for years to come.

With 72 blossoms in total and $8 off until June 15, this is a great way to add some instant color and charm to any garden.

Sublue Navbow underwater scooter

Want a great way to explore the underwater world? Why not try the Sublue Navbow Underwater Scooter.

This scooter is perfect for anyone who loves the water. With two lithium batteries (up to 75 minutes of battery life) and a one-handed control, you can explore to your heart's content. Plus, it's compatible with many cameras and equipment.

It’s a bit pricey at $999.99, but the scooter may open a whole undersea world for you and your family.

Bottom line

So there you have it, 10 budget-friendly summer deals from Costco. Now you can be sure to stock up on your favorite summer items. You can use these and other genius Costco shopper hacks to feed the family or have fun with friends.