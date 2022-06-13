21 Streaming Exclusives That Deserve The Big Screen Treatment
By Ken W. Hanley
BuzzFeed
4 days ago
Recent headlines have hinted that Netflix, in an effort to recoup losses from their hemorrhaging subscriber base, is considering a platform theatrical release for their upcoming Knives Out 2 .
Lionsgate
While Netflix has released their Oscar hopefuls in art theaters previously, this would be the first time that the studio would be adhering to the theatrical window model prior to the movies hitting their streaming platform. With this in mind, we've assembled 21 movies that bypassed theaters for their streaming debuts that we'd love to see on the big screen, whether it be at a one-off revival house theater screening or even a limited re-release of its own.
1. Okja
2. Run
3. Tie: The Fear Street Trilogy
4. Turning Red
5. Extraction
6. The Vast of Night
7. The Babysitter
Netflix
Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix
McG's surprisingly hilarious horror comedy is the kind of movie that's great to watch at home but would absolutely benefit from the energy of a down-to-clown crowd.
Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
It’s been three years, four weeks, and one day since the atrocious Game of Thrones finale aired on HBO. It was “the cherry” on top of a disastrous final season that completely ruined nearly a decade of beautiful storytelling. The North, and every Game of Thrones fan, still remembers. HBO will try to clean up its Game of Thrones mess with various spinoffs that might make us forget how David Benioff and D.B. Weiss destroyed the show. The most challenging one might be a Jon Snow sequel series that will follow the events of the final Game of Thrones season.
Comments / 0