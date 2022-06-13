21 Streaming Exclusives That Deserve The Big Screen Treatment

Recent headlines have hinted that Netflix, in an effort to recoup losses from their hemorrhaging subscriber base, is considering a platform theatrical release for their upcoming Knives Out 2 .

While Netflix has released their Oscar hopefuls in art theaters previously, this would be the first time that the studio would be adhering to the theatrical window model prior to the movies hitting their streaming platform. With this in mind, we've assembled 21 movies that bypassed theaters for their streaming debuts that we'd love to see on the big screen, whether it be at a one-off revival house theater screening or even a limited re-release of its own.

1. Okja

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix Bong-Joon Ho's phenomenal modern fable about exploitation and greed establishes a world built on magical realism that could really become immersive on the big screen. Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Run

Streaming Exclusively on: Hulu Sarah Paulson's taute and claustrophobic thriller feels built for watching alongside an audience with which the viewer can discover each of its twists and turns. Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Tie: The Fear Street Trilogy

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix Leigh Janiak's stylish and gruesome trilogy served as a horror triptych that would have brought fright fans out in droves had it been produced with theatrical intentions. Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Turning Red

Streaming Exclusively on: Disney+ Pulled from its theatrical release mere weeks before it was due thanks to the Omicron variant, Turning Red has since accrued a massive audience, and its theme of persevering friendship and generational trauma (as well as a number of nostalgic elements) feels one that could make theatergoers misty-eyed. Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Extraction

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix This Chris Hemsworth-starring action film was among Netflix's most-streamed titles ever, and it's a shame that Hemsworth, who has had trouble finding a box office hit in any film outside of the Marvel canon, didn't have the opportunity to watch the film become the edge-of-your-seat theatrical hit of the year. Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

6. The Vast of Night

Streaming Exclusively on: Amazon Prime Video This visually stunning, slow-burn sci-fi film following two teenagers as they search for potentially extraterrestrial happenings in their hometown deserved to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. The Babysitter

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix

McG's surprisingly hilarious horror comedy is the kind of movie that's great to watch at home but would absolutely benefit from the energy of a down-to-clown crowd.

8. 8-Bit Christmas

Streaming Exclusively on: HBO Max This recent throwback to Christmas movies of yesteryear is a wonderful group watch and likely the most authentic holiday film of its kind since the sleeper seasonal hit, The Night Before, back in 2015. Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Cam

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix Madeline Brewer has been a performer to watch for quite some time, but this mind-melting and provocative horror picture would undoubtedly work better with an audience feasting on one another's gasps and screams. Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers

Streaming Exclusively on: Disney+ This Roger Rabbit -esque animated meta-caper is one of the funniest original films to hit Disney+ but its frankly a shame that audiences weren't able to discover its jokes, cameos and surprises in real time in a packed theater. Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

11. Da 5 Bloods

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix Spike Lee's emotional and captivating twist on the war epic would have likely swept the Oscars if it had been given the chance to connect with audiences en masse through the traditional theatrical experience. David Lee / Netflix / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy

12. The Witch in the Window

Streaming Exclusively on: Shudder Having seen Andy Mitton's breathtaking horror film theatrically, at one of its rare festival screenings, there is nothing quite like watching a movie with scares so good and innovative that people literally stand up in their seats in shock. One Bad House Films via YouTube

13. The Night Comes For Us

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix Timo Tjahjanto's relentless and brutal action flick is basically screaming for a theatrical presentation, the kind punctuated with vocal, four-lettered audience cues that have made the likes of John Wick and The Raid such unique big-screen experiences. Infinite Frameworks Studios / XYZ Films / Collection Christophel / Alamy

14. Without Remorse

Streaming Exclusively on: Amazon Prime Video Amazon's Tom Clancy adaptation was a major deal in the streamer's 2021 film slate, going as far to have been the anchor of its Super Bowl commercial, but there's no doubt the film would have lasted longer in the cultural conversation if it was one of the hard-hitting action films that brought folks back to the movies in 2021, ala Nobody and Mortal Kombat . Amazon Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Hush

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix Mike Flanagan's innovative stalk-and-slash movie was a major boost for Netflix's nascent original slate, but the film could have been the next Strangers- level horror hit had it ridden the momentum of its raucous festival screenings. Netflix / Intrepid Pictures / Blumhouse Productions / Prod.DB / Alamy

16. V/H/S/94

Streaming Exclusively on: Shudder The only V/H/S film that this writer has not seen in theaters, there's not much like the experience of nail-biting puzzlebox aspect of watching each found footage segment in this franchise unfold with a live crowd. Shudder / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. The King

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix This bloody and unexpectedly charming historical epic is solid on its own merits but the sheer scale and level of performance on display would have been spectacular to witness on the biggest screen possible. Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

18. Zack Snyder's Justice League

Streaming Exclusively on: HBO Max Honestly, this one feels like a no-brainer, and considering Snyder composed the film's visual style for IMAX screens, I'm still shocked that the "Snyder Cut" has yet to receive a limited theatrical run of any kind. Warner Bros. / DC Films / HBO Max / Alamy

19. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Streaming Exclusively on: Netflix While this one makes sense given Breaking Bad 's astronomical growth on the streamer during its broadcast run, it still would have been novel to witness a new Breaking Bad story on the big screen for the first (and potentially only) time. Ben Rothstein / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

20. Palm Springs

Streaming Exclusively on: Hulu Though Palm Springs had an incredibly short and limited run at drive-in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, the best feature romantic comedy in years would have been an absolute blast to watch with a crowd, considering how hard and frequent the laughs kept coming from start to finish. Chris Willard / Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

21. The Ritual