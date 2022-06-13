ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Bengals and Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap Visiting Panthers

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duy3D_0g94ZNOS00

The two-time Pro Bowler played for Seattle last season

CINCINNATI — Carlos Dunlap is visiting the Panthers on Monday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former Bengals and Seahawks defensive end is still a free agent after spending most of the past two seasons in Seattle.

Dunlap, 33, had 8.5 sacks for the Seahawks last season. He spent the first 11 years of his career in Cincinnati, finishing with 472 tackles and 82.5 sacks.

The Bengals play the Panthers this season. Dunlap hasn't faced Cincinnati since they traded him in 2020.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
FanSided

Seahawks: 3 solutions to Seattle’s quarterback problem

Presenting solutions to the problems plaguing the Seattle Seahawks’ lousy quarterback room. The 2022 Seattle Seahawks may be a horrendous football team, but there are solutions to be had for their unsolved quarterbacking woes. Pretty much every other NFL team with instability at the quarterback position either drafted a...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team showing sense of ‘urgency’ to trade for Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns may be getting closer to trading Baker Mayfield. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that the Browns have engaged in active trade discussions involving Mayfield leading up to the start of minicamp. While Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary is still an obstacle, one team has shown “urgency” to trade for the former first overall pick — the Carolina Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Jacksonville Jaguars Have Signed Free Agent Linebacker

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed linebacker Wyatt Ray on Tuesday and placed Jordan Smith on the injured reserve. Ray recorded 15 tackles in as many games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals, who decided not to tender the 25-year-old last month. He's tallied two sacks and one forced fumble in his NFL career.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Bengals Rookie Minicamp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson legal update: Two more cases expected to be filed

In what seems like it will be a never-ending story, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson continues to be front-page news for all the wrong reasons. After two more cases were filed, the first since the team acquired him, recently and the New York Times investigation was published, the Browns and Watson have gone about business as usual. That is expected to continue with the mandatory minicamp opening today but business as usual, right now, also means more cases against Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders appearing on NFL Network for 2022 Preseason

NFL Communications recently released their preseason schedule for this upcoming football season. As far as the Las Vegas Raiders are concerned, they’ll be featured on NFL Network in Week 1. NFL Preseason Week 1 Raiders vs. Vikings. On August 4th, the Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers sign star player to record contract extension

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL over the past several seasons, and he will now be compensated accordingly. Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension. The deal, which was confirmed by Fitzpatrick’s agent, makes the former Alabama star the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy